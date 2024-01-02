Wegovy helping area children with weight loss, but doctors say it's not the cure-all

EUCLID, Ohio — It's been a year since the American Academy of Pediatrics updated its recommendations approving more aggressive treatments for obese children, like using the medication Wegovy.

University Hospital Rainbow Babies Pediatric Endocrinologist Dr. Ryan Farrell said the approval of Wegovy for children ages 12 and up has been life-changing for his patients.

“You'll see actually just a tremendous sense of empowerment that these kids are finally actually putting in these changes, in these efforts in conjunction with this medication and actually seeing success,” said Farrell.

But Farrell said when the AAP’s updated recommendations were announced, 2023 got off to a rocky start for interested patients. He said it took a while for insurance companies to cover the Wegovy medication, and once his patients were approved, supply shortages hit.

“There were some manufacturing delays, sort of coincident with just a huge rapid surge in demand and so that's been the primary difficulty,” Farrell added.

Farrell said while the medication helps jump-start weight loss, lifestyle changes are also vital.

“This is really an adjective medication and treatment that needs to occur with making sure we are having regular aerobic exercise and in particular, avoidance of, certain types of foods that we know will promote rapid weight gain,” said Farell. “Things like sugar, sweetened beverages, sodas, juices, pro processed carbohydrates.”

At Little Giants Gym in Euclid, trainers encourage early prevention through exercise like boxing.

Owner Calvin Love said some of his clients are on Wegovy despite showing incredible results. He continues to encourage balance and determination in the gym so kids can learn lifelong healthy habits.

“Working hand and hand with their pediatrician our goal is to slowly get them to become it more natural in regard to eating exercising and things of that nature,” said Love.

Farrell said his patients must commit to a change in lifestyle because upon stopping Wegovy, within a short window of time, upwards of about two-thirds of the weight that was lost can be regained.

“This is something that the children would potentially be staying on long term," Farrell added.

Farrell and love remind parents balance is important in all aspects.

“As they grow into functional adults, it’s very important to learn a balance of lifestyle whether it’s work, school, home family etc.,” said Love.