Weight loss drugs may help heal the heart

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy has skyrocketed in recent years.

Studies have shown GLP-1 medications have other health benefits, including lowering the risk of certain diseases and addictions, like drinking and smoking.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke to a Cleveland Heights man whose congestive heart failure resolved after making lifestyle changes and taking Mounjaro.

David Tschantz said he stopped going to the doctor for several years, and his health suffered. In 2022, Tschantz was diagnosed with a number of problems, including Type 2 diabetes and congestive heart failure.

"The doctor said, 'Hey, you know, you've got fluid on your lung, and your heart's not beating like it should,'" said Tschantz.

Tschantz began receiving care for his heart, diabetes and general health through University Hospital's CINEMA program.

"The program has both a medical component as well as a lifestyle component, counseling, dieticians, diabetes educators, exercise classes, grocery store tours," said UH's Dr. Ian Neeland.

Neeland recommended Tschantz take Mounjaro, a GLP-1 drug that helps diabetic adults lower their blood sugar levels and ultimately lose weight.

Tschantz said he lost more than 55 pounds while using the medication, and his blood pressure improved dramatically.

Tschantz's heart healed itself with no evidence of heart failure, according to Neeland.

"The GLP-1 related therapies... it's really a game changer for patients with heart failure because now we can actually treat the disease process, whereas before we could really didn't have much to offer," said Neeland.

Tschantz's diet has improved, and he is now more physically active. He participates in UH CINEMA's armchair workout classes.

