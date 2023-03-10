Wellington man charged for assaulting multiple police officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A 41-year-old man from Wellington is facing multiple felonies for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot. According to the Department of Justice, the man is accused of assaulting police officers after breaching the Capitol.

The defendant, Michael Mackrell, is charged via criminal complaint with "assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon," according to the DOJ. Mackrell was taken into custody on Thursday.

Authorities say Mackrell was recorded on video at the upper west plaza of the U.S. Capitol building putting his arms around the neck of a Metropolitan Police Officer and then throwing him to the ground. Later, near the Southwest Plaza, he was seen pushing a second officer and tackling a third. He then moved to the Capitol's West Plaza where he was seen tackling two more officers.

Mackrell is scheduled to appear in court in Washington D.C. next week. He's one of 999 individuals across the country who have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Of those, more than 300 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement during the riot.

