Wellington woman dies in 5-vehicle crash in Ashland County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 70-year-old woman from Wellington died in a car crash Wednesday evening after the Ohio State Highway Patrol says she ran a stop sign on State Route 89 at U.S. Route 42.

According to the OSHP, the woman was going south on SR 89 around 6:49 p.m. in a 2013 Honda CR-V when she failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Trax that was heading northeast. A 1987 CMX250C Honda motorcycle and a 2007 Honda Rebel motorcycle and a 2008 Suzuki SX4 were sitting at a stop sign facing north on SR 89. The impact from the woman's CRV and the Trax caused both vehicles to hit the motorcycles and the Suzuki.

OSHP said the 70-year-old died from her injuries. The driver of the Trax, a 44-year-old woman from Ashland, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Both motorcycle riders—a 49-year-old and 23-year-old from West Salem, sustained minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital for treatment. The Suzuki's driver, a 40-year-old woman from Jeromesville, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol are not thought to be contributing factors to the crash.

The matter remains under investigation.

