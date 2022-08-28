'We’re here to instill hope': TimeDone gives recently released criminals second chance at success

CLEVELAND — TimeDone Ohio is a new program for those who have been recently released from prison after serving their sentences. It aims to give people with criminal pasts a brighter future.

More than 100 people who were once locked up for their mistakes are now working towards a better future, such as Kenyata Zapata.

“They kind of throw you back to the streets and you really want to diminish yourself from that, and get to a positive vibe to be a good citizen and provider in your community as well,” he said.

The nationwide organization hopes to make an impact with factors such as housing, finances and life-skills training. It gives formerly incarcerated people the chance to break the cycle of landing back in poverty or getting into trouble.

“We’re here to do something transformative,” said Jay Jordan, the national director of TimeDone. “We’re here to instill hope. To do away with shame and frustration. To build strong communities.”

According to Policy Matters Ohio, as many as 1-in-every-3 adults have some kind of criminal record. TimeDone advocates for those not just trying to turn their lives around, but for entire families.

“Gotta be able to provide. Sometimes coming out of these circumstances, it’s getting harder and harder to provide,” said Zapata. “But that’s our main goal.”

