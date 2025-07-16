'We're in a moment we haven't seen in America'; National Urban League Conference kicks off in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the National Urban League kicked off its annual conference at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

The National Urban League’s President and CEO, Marc Morial, said, “We come not just to talk. Not just to party. But we come with purpose,” during an opening news conference.

Morial called Cleveland a “star performer” among Urban League affiliates.

“We want to showcase so that other cities can see what Cleveland is doing to fight back, to fight for its future,” Morial said.

He said the conference would be a celebration and also a time to examine the tough work that lies ahead.

“Let the record clearly reflect that we are not a talk tank. Not a think tank. We're a do tank,” Morial said. “I am proud to say that in 2024 The Urban League movement served six million people plus.”

Morial said that number includes more than 100,000 young people who participated in after-school programs, individuals who avoided foreclosure or eviction, first-time homebuyers, and those who were helped to register to vote.

State of emergency

While acknowledging the organization’s successes, Morial also delivered a warning.

“We will release our State of Black America ® Report, and it says that this is a state of emergency. It falls in line with the conference’s theme: 'State of Emergency: Democracy, Civil Rights, and Progress Under Attack.'”

Morial criticized what he sees as harmful federal policies, from the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs to tax changes and healthcare cuts in President Donald Trump’s recently signed spending bill known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“We've got to replace it with policies that make more sense. Policies that say, ‘Let's make America great for all Americans, not just some,’” Morial said.

When I asked, “What do you say to people who say, you know, we voted for President Donald Trump… we voted Republicans into office, and this was part of that equation?’”

Morial responded, “It's not part of the equation when two-thirds of the American people say, ‘No, I don't want the big, ugly bill.’”

Conference events

Work sessions, networking events, and other gatherings this week for the conference will focus on a variety of topics, including voting rights, education, entrepreneurship, health care, and housing.

Founded in 1910, the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization advocates for civil rights and economic empowerment for African Americans and other underserved and underrepresented communities. It has 92 affiliates across the country, including the Urban League of Greater Cleveland.

Marsha Mockabee is the Cleveland chapter’s president and CEO. She said the last 18 months of planning the convention have been exciting.

“We set in motion a plan to engage every part of our community to enter this conference,” Mockabee said.

She stressed the importance of the local chapter’s efforts to help Clevelanders thrive.

“Where individuals can make a living wage in order to take care of their families,” Mockabee said. “And we know that's under attack.”

Highlights of events open to the public:

Wednesday, July 16:

Opening press conference at the Huntington Convention Center, Ballroom Common Space. Morial, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, and Marsha Mockabee, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland, are scheduled to speak

Career and Networking Fair at Huntington Convention Center, Hall B from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those attending will have access to resume assistance, sit down with career coaches, practice interviewing and meet with companies face-to-face.

State of the Urban League Address at Huntington Convention Center, Ballroom A from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Morial will deliver the keynote address.

Saturday, July 19: Community & Family Expo Day at the Huntington Convention Center, Expo Hall C from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature free backpacks and school supplies, free health screenings, a free expungement legal clinic and a free Project Ready College Fair featuring more than 60 colleges and universities.

First-time conference attendee

Trey Barnes is attending the conference for the first time. The data engineer from Philadelphia said the Urban League’s housing counseling programs helped him become a first-time homebuyer.

He was asked what made him want to be a part of the conference in Cleveland.

“I want to just go out there and explore out my comfort zone,” Barnes said. “Meet new people. Network.”

He’s eager to take back home what he learns while in Cleveland.

“A lot of my friends and colleagues have been going through different hardships with like the job market for example,” Barnes said. “So, I'm just hoping to be able to be that resource for them. Going back to Philadelphia and then also my surrounding communities to just help them in any way that I can.”

Morial said, “This conference has something in it for everyone.”