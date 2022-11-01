'We’re not here to get them into any trouble' — Strongsville police take proactive approach to drug overdoses

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — After noticing record-high drug overdoses of opioids, heroin and fentanyl across the country, the Strongsville Police Department has introduced a new initiative to help those battling addiction.

It’s through the department’s Community Opiate Outreach Program, which consists of two parts.

“We found that when the opioid epidemic began that the cycle of arresting people, incarcerating them and just letting them out of jail wasn’t really helping the problem, so this is an alternative to incarceration,” said Strongsville Police Lt. Michael Campbell.

The first is under Safe Passages, where someone looking for help can walk inside the police station and ask for it.

The second is the department’s Quick Response Team, made up of a police officer, a paramedic and a counselor certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

“Our goal on the team is to try and get them treatment so that they can beat the addiction,” said Strongsville Fire Captain Dave Haffner.

Strongsville Police say they have seen a decline in their overdose numbers since 2018.

However, they tell News 5, this doesn’t mean the problem isn’t there.

“We’re looking to help those that have addictions and try to get them help and try to keep them out of the justice system,” said Strongsville Police Lt. Michael Campbell.

Recognizing that arresting the abuser does more harm than good, Strongsville Police and Fire Departments, along with OhioGuidestone, are putting power back into people’s hands.

“We’re not here to get them into any trouble. Like, we want to help them,” said Behavioral Health Specialist Erin Gillest.

Before Gillest became a Behavioral Health Specialist, she tells News 5 she once battled a crisis of her own.

“I was in the back of the police car. I was stealing. I was manipulating. My family will tell you I put them through a lot,” said Gillest.

But nearly eight years later, Gillest plays a critical role in people’s recovery process.

“The amount of times I should’ve been dead in my own addiction, I guess I felt like my higher power gave me some kind of purpose,” said Gillest.

At times, the group says some people are hesitant to open up, but with continued persistence, “We try to meet them where they’re at. That’s really what it’s all about,” said Gillest.

