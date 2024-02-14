'We're not seeing the person anymore' — Baldwin Wallace requiring lessons on empathy, civil discussion

BEREA, Ohio — Everybody has that family member, right? The one who talks politics at holiday parties?

Lauren Copeland wants to help you handle those conversations without a fight.

A politics professor at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Copeland has spent the last year working with students and colleagues to foster respectful debates.

“Especially in an election year, with the 2024 election, it’s really important for people with different attitudes and beliefs to be able to talk to one another,” she said. “Too often, we tend to demonize people who vote for different candidates or belong to different parties. And we’re not seeing the person anymore.”

She launched Baldwin Wallace’s Democracy and Civility Initiative a year ago, forming a partnership with Cleveland.com and Braver Angels, a national volunteer organization.

Now, the movement is growing.

Starting this fall, incoming students will get lessons on empathy and civil conversation as part of the university’s required first-year seminars. The curriculum is being shaped by students, faculty and staff – with help from volunteers who believe it’s possible to bridge partisan divides.

Incoming students won’t start with heavy topics like presidential politics, abortion rights and gun control. Instead, they’ll ease into disagreements and differences with lighter subjects.

“Like pineapple on pizza. Yes, or no?” Copeland suggested. “Dogs versus cats. Spring versus fall or summer versus winter. Cedar Point or Disney World. Or, you know, roller coasters or not. … We want them to have fun while learning these skills, because we think these skills are more likely to stick if the students are enjoying themselves in the classroom.”

On Wednesday, student researchers gathered in the university’s social sciences building for a training and brainstorming session.

Shekinah Crawford, a 20-year-old junior, said she used to keep quiet. She avoided talking about controversial topics. Now, she feels more comfortable jumping in – and trading opinions.

“I feel like it’s definitely impacted how I communicate,” she said of the initiative, which encourages listening with an open mind instead of preparing a rebuttal while someone talks.

Liana González, 21, described the approach as “not necessarily listening to argue, but listening to learn.” A senior, she said focusing on civility has made her a better leader.

“Understand that someone’s experiences do impact how they see the world – and that that is a valuable exchange to have,” González said. “That can change how I see the world and can bring new experiences to my personal life.”

Crawford agreed. “Everyone has their own story,” she added.

For Copeland, student seminars are the start of a grander vision. She hopes to build from small group discussions to community events.

But that will require more money. The initiative is funded by private donors who are paying for students’ time, workshop planning and travel.

“We’re not there yet,” Copeland cautioned. “But … we would love to expand this.”

