'We're ready for it!' Alpine Valley and Boston Mills open for the season

PENINSULA, Ohio — Winter has officially arrived here in Northeast Ohio, and ski resorts across the area are gearing up for a very busy season!

Starting Friday, Boston Mills and Alpine Valley open for the season at 3 p.m.

Both are hosting a series of special events and activities to kick things off.

This includes a first chair banner break, music, giveaways, donuts and other goodies.

A total of four skiing and rider trails will open at the resort for guests at Boston Mills.

Alpine Valley is celebrating its 60th season with many amazing activities and three freshly groomed trails.

Snowmaking efforts will be ongoing as they work with the weather.

For more information and to get in on the action, click here.