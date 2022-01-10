West Geauga High School senior gets surprise visit, full scholarship from Thiel College

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — A West Geauga High School senior got the surprise of a lifetime on Monday at school.

Alexis Brown was awarded a full scholarship to Thiel College in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

“I was shocked honestly,” said Brown.

Brown was one of five incoming freshmen to receive the award and college officials told the young woman in person Monday afternoon.

“The fact I don’t have to worry about money aspect anymore really brings me happiness, “said Brown.

School officials worked with college officials to set up a surprise in the band room during band practice.

Family, friends, and fellow students were there to watch the surprise announcement.

“She’s an amazing kid, she is hardworking and to see this happen for her it’s a blessing it really is,” said her mother Maria Brown.

Alexis Brown was selected from more than 150 incoming freshmen students.

The scholarship award is based on grades, activities, and interviews with college leaders.

“It’s a very big deal. It’s a full-tuition scholarship so it’s a very prestigious award at Thiel College,” said Thiel College Admissions Counselor Sam Faver.

Brown said her grandfather has been by her side to support her.

“I’m very happy for her that’s more than we could have ever done,” said her grandfather Charles Napolitano.

Brown plans to study political science and hopes to become an attorney.

