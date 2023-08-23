West Nile virus found in mosquito traps in Cuyahoga County

The Cuyahoga County Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that mosquitos in seven traps in the area have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The traps that contained mosquitos carrying the virus were found in:



Bratenahl

Chagrin Falls

Cuyahoga Heights

Newburgh Heights

North Royalton

Orange

Strongsville

"We begin setting traps earlier in the summer around various locations throughout the county. We regularly revisit the sites and send about a dozen traps a week to the state for testing. We can expect a few to be positive each week, but the majority are negative," the health department said.

Finding traps that test positive for West Nile is normal for this time of year.

"To date, we have no documented human cases in Ohio. We normally start to see human cases in Ohio in August or September. Ohio can typically expect to see one to two dozen human cases per year," the health department said.

Ohioans are urged to use insect repellent anywhere mosquitoes may be found and to dress in multiple layers to avoid being bit.

"The message for residents is to use insect repellent when outdoors (helps with tick prevention also), avoid mosquito bites, and eliminate any standing water around the home. Residents need to follow these prevention steps until our first frost in October," the health department said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.