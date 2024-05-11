West Side Community House for children, families, and seniors needs help funding its programming

CLEVELAND — A local nonprofit said that it's in immediate need of help with funding. Since the pandemic, the West Side Community House has lost some of its funding, and it has been forced to review some of the areas where services are provided.

The West Side Community House, or WSCH, was established in 1890 as a nonprofit Settlement House near the West Side of Cleveland. It is one of the oldest Settlement Houses in this area.

There were over 100 such sites in existence in America by 1900. Early settlement house support came through an independent board of directors or a particular religious or educational affiliation. Today, this nonprofit organization depends mostly on grants and donations, and charitable giving from local people.

WSCH's largest programs serve the senior and disabled population. WSCH maintains a food truck that delivers meals to those who are unable to go to the center due to transportation or medical issues. This nonprofit says its truck needs to be maintained, fuel costs are on the rise, as are driver's wages. This is one of several programs provided to those in need in the West Side Cleveland area.

More funding is needed to:

1. Maintain children and family services, sisterhood after school and summer arts program, MomsFirst, which focuses on increasing life expectancy for children and Maternal Health for Teen Moms and those within the re-entry community in Cleveland and wrap-around services for families.

2. Pay Mortgage on the building, increased utility fees, and building maintenance.

3. Meet a larger payroll for maintaining staff in needed areas.

4. Update computers used for administration services.

You can join in supporting the mission on its special "Day of Giving" on May 21, 2024. Contributions can be made online here or mailed to West Side Community House at 9300 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, Ohio, 44102.