West Side Market closed Wednesday due to elevator outage after planned electrical project

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland.
The West Side Market on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 10:33:39-05

CLEVELAND — The West Side Market is closed Wednesday due to a planned power outage, a vendor confirmed to News 5.

Jessica Trivsonno, a spokesperson for the City of Cleveland, which oversees the century-old market, said the power outage at the market was planned and all vendors were notified in advance.

Together, vendors and the city agreed to close the market due to an elevator outage.

Trivsonno said vendors were able to place their food in coolers located in the market’s basement.

The West Side Market on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

The weather delayed the electrical project, and when they went to transfer power from the generators back to electrical power, crews blew a transformer, she said.

The West Side Market on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Electricians are working on the elevator outage and said they are working to put the coolers back on generators.

The market will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.

Over the years, vendors at the market have faced their fair share of issues, which have ranged from infrastructure to electrical security issues.

