West Side Market closed Wednesday, will reopen Friday, Jan. 17

The West Side Market will be closed on Wednesday for "planned refrigeration work," the marketplace announced in a Facebook post.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to serving you during your next visit," West Side Market said in the post.

Regular hours for the market are as follows:

Monday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday - Closed
Wednesday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday - Closed
Friday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

