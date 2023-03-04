West Side Market nonprofit leadership takes shape, vendors cautiously optimistic

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s historic West Side Market is inching closer toward revitalization. With the selection of a board president, a newly created nonprofit is poised to take over management of the Ohio City anchor.

“The West Side Market is a historical monument. We’ve been here for years. We want to continue to do our businesses and we want to continue to stay here,” said Jason Scott, the owner of Gregg’s Produce.

The fruit and vegetable stand sits near one of the entrances to the produce arcade.

“I’ve worked here since I was 16-years-old. This is my livelihood. I’ve put my blood, sweat and tears into this job,” Scott explained. “I’ve seen a lot of managers here. I’ve seen a lot of change.”

In more recent memory, neglected maintenance has led to issues with the plumbing, electricity, vendor booths and heating and cooling systems in the century old building. Scott expressed frustration with vendors’ lack of influence over operations decisions under previous management. He told News 5 he’s skeptical new nonprofit management will deliver improvements.

“I just want to keep the business running as it is, but I really believe that management and everybody needs to work together, everybody needs to come on the same page,” he said.

Others said the collaboration has already begun. The city is investing $14.7M over the next three years to make improvements. In 2022, Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced the city would retain ownership of the market, but turn the reins of day-to-day management over to a nonprofit.

“We’ve been waiting for change for years and stuff like that, so [some vendors] are a little cautious. But I’m pretty optimistic,” said Don Whitaker, the owner of D.W. Whitaker Meats and the president of the United West Side Market Tenants Association (UWSMTA).

In February 2023, articles of incorporation were filed by the newly formed Cleveland Public Market Corporation (CPMC) and a 15-person board was established. It includes several members nominated by Mayor Bibb and Cleveland City Council, as well as 3 members chosen by UWSMTA.

“One of our main requests is better communication, not dealing with the bureaucracy of the city, that we have our own independent management of the market,” said Whitaker.

Jessica Trivisonno, the city’s senior strategist for the West Side Market, explained research into successful public markets found city ownership and nonprofit management was a best practice.

“We feel confident that a nonprofit is going to be able to provide a higher level of service to vendors,” Trivisonno said.

She explained the nonprofit will be able to leverage new funding from grants, donors and events. Additionally, it can operate separately from the priorities of the city’s political leaders.

“It insulates the market from politics and it also insulates the market from those leadership changes,” said Trivisonno.

Phase one of a three-part master plan is wrapping up for the market. It involved research and engagement to determine needs for the market’s future. Phase two will focus on the vision for the market’s physical redevelopment and operations. The nonprofit is expect to transition into a management role in September 2023 or early 2024, to limit changes during the busy holiday season.

You can read the full West Side Market Revitalization Plan by clicking here.

The city and CPMC are actively looking for an executive director to lead the nonprofit. Dave Abbott, the retired president of The George Gund Foundation, was elected board president during the board’s first meeting Thursday evening.

The inaugural CPMC board members include:

• Dave Abbott - retired president of The George Gund Foundation

• Carrie Carpenter - Senior Vice President, Regional Manager of Corporate Affairs, Huntington National Bank

• Shelly Cayette -Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Cleveland Cavaliers

• Amanda Dempsey - previous West Side Market Manager

• Colette Jones - Chief Marketing Officer, Cleveland Foundation

• Henry Hilow - Attorney, Hilow & Spellacy

• Dr. Don Malone - President of Cleveland Clinic's Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers

• Kerry McCormack - Ward 3 Councilmember

• Tom McNair - Executive Director, Ohio City Inc.

• Randy McShepard - Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Talent Officer, RPM International, founder of Rid-All Green Partnership

• Tom Nagel - retired from DB Schenker

• Jason Russell - Vice President, Operations and Leasing, Bedrock Detroit

• Tanisha Velez - Owner, Cleveland Fresh Microgreens

• Ramat Wiley - Owner, Adun Spice Company

• Ann Zoller - Senior Advisor, Strategy Design Partners

