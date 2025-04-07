2 West Side Market vendors claim leases were terminated without explanation

CLEVELAND — At the West Side Market, two vendors say their leases weren’t renewed and that they weren’t given a valid reason. However, the group that manages the market says the decision was made based on customer feedback.

In the produce section of the West Side Market, you’ll find a variety of vendors offering an assortment of products, including King Quality Produce.

“I feel like this is my child; I built this as a hard worker,” said Maha Mikhael, owner of King Quality Produce.

Mikhael and her husband have sold produce at this location for nearly 40 years. Just a few stands down from theirs is Chrestina Sedrak Boutros’s business, Mariam’s, which has been operating since 2016.

“I have very good relationship with customers,” said Sedrak Boutro.

Now, both vendors must vacate by the end of the month as their leases were not renewed.

“It surprised me and my husband when we went to meet with them; they said, ‘We decide to terminate your lease.’ Why?” said Sedrak Boutros.

“No letters, no notice, no verbal warning, nothing,” said Mikhael.

The West Side Market is managed by the Cleveland Public Market Corporation, which last month provided each vendor with a "Merchant Snapshot" containing customer feedback and “secret shoppers.”

While some feedback was positive, many comments were negative, mentioning issues such as price gouging, moldy produce, and aggressive sales tactics—allegations both vendors deny, claiming they’re being unfairly targeted.

“Nothing is true,” Sedrak Boutros said. “The lady, she bought from me, and she don't like my stuff; did she have a receipt? No. Do you have a picture of what happened? No.”

“This all made up this all make up because we always defend everybody here about issue so many issue,” said Maha.

So, we reached out to the market ourselves. Rosemary Mudry, executive director of the Cleveland Public Market Corporation, said that everything in the feedback was accurate.

“There would be no reason for us to make stuff up. You know, we want everybody to be a great merchant who gets great feedback. And so, you know, we copied and pasted the comments verbatim that we received,” said Murdy.

Mudry explained that the vendors were on month-to-month leases, and while termination is never the preferred outcome, the decision was necessary.

“Generally, they don't call. So when we get calls about merchants, you know, we take it really seriously because it takes a lot for somebody to call and mention something,” Mudry said. “Our focus is on ensuring the produce Arcade is as strong as possible in the future and ensuring that it has a really great reputation for selling great product at a reasonable price.”

During their meeting, Sedrak Boutros requested a few months’ extension, but her request was denied. Now, she’s unsure of what to do next.

“I'm trying to find another job to cover me...I have two kids, and I have a family to feed,” she said.

After decades of working in the market, Mikhael hopes the decision will be reconsidered.

“I want to stay. We want to stay. We'll fight for a stay. We'll fight for my business. I fight for my customers,” Mikhael said.

The Cleveland Public Market Corporation has stated that they do not plan to terminate any other leases. Other vendors have been given 1-year leases, and the corporation emphasizes that it will continue to take customer feedback seriously.