Westlake 3rd-grader wins $1,000 for growing 8-pound cabbage in statewide competition

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A Westlake elementary student has earned a lot of "green" after he was selected as Ohio’s winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

Cameron Parks, of Westlake Elementary School, was awarded $1,000 scholarship and bragging rights for growing a nearly 8-pound cabbage.

Cameron was selected by Bonnie Plants, the largest grower of herb plants in the country, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Bonnie Plants relaunched the program earlier this year as a way to bring a fun activity and education outdoors during the pandemic. At the start of the program, each student was sent a cabbage starter plant and lessons on how to care for it.

“The Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program is a wonderful way for teachers and parents to introduce children to agriculture through a hands-on, engaging and memorable learning experience,” said Dorothy Pelanda, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture “It was inspiring to see the impressive cabbages that all of the students in Ohio were able to grow and we're confident this is just the beginning of a lifelong gardening journey for them."

The program is free and registration open in January for the spring growing season. Click here to learn more.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.