Westlake-based Hyland Software laying off about 1,000 employees, 20% of its workforce

Hyland Software, a Westlake-based software and digital services provider, announced Monday that it is laying off 20% of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees.

Hyland Software CEO Bill Primer announced the layoffs on the company’s website Monday in a letter to employees that reads, in part:

"We are restructuring our organization. We are removing layers of management, adjusting team sizes and reassigning responsibilities across departments and levels. These changes will reduce the size of our team by about 1,000 employees, which is approximately 20% of our workforce.





I recognize and understand the gravity of this decision and the impact it will have on our friends and colleagues who will be leaving. I take responsibility for the decisions we are sharing today, and I realize how difficult this is for you all."





The letter states that laid-off employees in the U.S. will receive a minimum of three months’ severance – more for extended tenure, a minimum of five months of healthcare coverage, continued access to the employee assistance program and career resources to help find a new job.

Hyland Software describes itself as “a leading content services provider with a range of cloud-based technologies, solutions and services.” The company says more than half of the 2020 Fortune 100 companies used Hyland products, and some of Hyland’s primary customers include healthcare organizations, local, state and federal governments, financial institutions and insurance companies.

The company has over 35 offices across the U.S. and world, but Hyland’s global headquarters is in Westlake.

In 2018, the company expanded its Westlake headquarters, adding 330 jobs and constructing a 70,000 square-foot addition to add space for 400 additional offices. It was the second time in four years the company expanded its global headquarters.

