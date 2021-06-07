Logan Paul did a boxing thing

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Paul brothers made a name for themselves during the era of Vine, continued their online success on YouTube and have since thrown themselves into the world of boxing because people pay attention to boxing and the Paul brothers will cease to exist if no one pays attention to them. On Sunday night, Logan Paul entered the ring with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition pay-per-view fight.

The exhibition took place at Hard Rock Stadium, and while knockouts were part of the rules, there was no scoring and no judges—meaning no declared winner.

For $49.99, viewers could purchase the fight on Showtime or Fanmio, which also included a bout between former NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Brian Maxwell, a semi-experienced fighter. Johnson got knocked out but held his own during the fight.

While it was clear the Mayweather and Paul fight wouldn't be a quick in and out, as the money moguls clearly wanted to put on a show for their paying fans, Paul lasted the full eight rounds, although at one point it seemed to some that Mayweather may have knocked Paul out and held him up to keep the fight alive.

Floyd Mayweather actually knocked out Logan Paul, but held him up during the fight to carry it through 8 rounds 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y4JSimELIr — FootBasket.com (@Foot_Basket) June 7, 2021

While there were no judges and no score, stats after the fight showed that Mayweather landed a total of 43 punches compared to Paul's 28. Mayweather threw 107 punches while Paul threw a whopping 217. The boxing pro landed 50% of his jabs and 39% of his power shots, compared to the YouTuber's 10% and 15% respectively.

Mayweather, who turned 44 in February, maintains his 50-0 career record, although if judges were a part of the match, it would likely have increased to 51-0. For the man whose nickname is "Money," it should be no surprise what he cared about most in the fight.

"When the money comes, we'll see who's the real winner," Mayweather said. "Because at the end of the day, I'm going into the Hall of Fame for boxing, and I have nothing to prove. When I was competing I had a great career. If they're happy with holding eight rounds, dancing and grappling for eight rounds, congratulations."

Still, lasting the full eight rounds (planned or not) and bringing in millions of dollars just from getting in the ring, Paul can consider that a win of his own.

Call it what you will—a cash grab, an ingenious entertainment operation—the fight itself was great for Paul, for Mayweather and for other social influencers and post-career athletes looking to pad their bank accounts in a similar way.

But for professional fighters trying to keep the sport legitimate in the eyes of fans, maybe not so much.

🤦🏼‍♂️ — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 7, 2021

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.



WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

My exact thoughts champ! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 7, 2021

No matter the outcome between Mayweather and Paul, there's one thing many people have concluded:

And the winner of the Mayweather-Paul fight is.......... anyone who didn’t pay for it. — Jim Hayes (@TheCatOnBallyTV) June 7, 2021

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.