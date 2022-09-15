Westlake PD offers free 'Club' anti-theft devices to Kia, Hyundai owners amid rising thefts

WESTLAKE, Ohio — If you live in Westlake and own a Kia or Hyundai, you may be able to get a Club anti-theft device for free from Westlake Police after Hyundai donated the Clubs to the department.

Westlake Police posted to Facebook Thursday that they are offering the supply of steering wheel locks from Hyundai for free to Kia and Hyundai owners, especially those with key starts, which have been discovered to be vulnerable to theft.

Westlake Police say residents can stop by the WPD lobby with proof of ownership of a Kia or Hyundai to get a Club. They will also be given away at community events where Westlake Police is present, but they have a limited supply to give away.

Hyundai has been working with local police departments across the U.S. to make steering wheel locks available to affected Hyundai owners. The company said that while their vehicles meet or exceed Federal motor Vehicle Safety Standards, their cars “have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media.”

Hyundai said that engine immobilizers became standard on all their vehicles after Nov. 1, 2021, so vehicles produced before then are being targeted by vehicle thieves.

Hyundai has also identified a security kit from Firstech/Compustar that targets and addresses the method of entry that thieves are using to access these vehicles. The security kit will be made available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized dealers beginning Oct. 1, 2022.

