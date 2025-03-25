Westlake Police investigate alarming trend causing destruction at neighbors’ homes

WESTLAKE, Ohio — An investigation is now underway at Westlake Police Department to catch four juveniles who have been seen running up and then slamming into garage doors at people’s homes in a video Captain Jerry Vogel shared with us.

“They wake up and find the garage door damaged and check their surveillance cameras and see that kids were driving up the street, stopping in front of their house, jumping out of the car and jumping against their garage door for some unknown reason,” said Vogel.

So far, Vogel said the department has received four separate reports from four different neighbors living in the area who said their garage doors were damaged over the weekend.

“They are causing major damage so they’re causing inconvenience for the people. They can’t get their garage door up, and there was even one person who had some damage to that was inside the garage door,” said Vogel.

Vogel said he is determined to bring this all to an end, so now, he’s asking for the community’s help to identify the kids in this video to help give some peace of mind to those homeowners who have been impacted.

“We appreciate the public’s help. I know it’s not the crime of the century but for these people that got their garage doors damaged, it is very disruptive, and it costs them some money to get it fixed,” said Vogel.

Neighbors we spoke to who didn’t want to go on camera are hopeful the police will catch them soon.

“Evidently, it’s some type of challenge that went around the internet a couple of years ago and it seems maybe to be making a resurgence,” said Vogel.