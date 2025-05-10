Westlake resident finds WWII projectiles, grenade in basement of newly purchased home

A Westlake resident found WWII projectiles and a grenade in their home earlier this month, according to the Westlake Police Department.

On May 5, the Westlake Fire Department received an email from a concerned citizen saying they believed they found an “old WWII grenade and two anti-aircraft shells,” police said. The items were found in the basement of the home the resident had just purchased.

Department officials emailed the resident back and advised them not to touch the items, police said. The department then looped in the Westlake Police Department and the Westshore Bomb Unit.

The bomb squad was dispatched to the home, where it found two U.S. WWII MK2 HE projectiles as well as a Japanese hand grenade, police said.

The grenade and projectiles were examined, and no explosive hazards were found, police said. The resident turned them over to the officers for disposal.