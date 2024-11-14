Westlake restaurant damaged in 2017 fire celebrates 30th anniversary

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Within the last year, new owners took the reins of Moosehead Saloon in Westlake. The restaurant and bar is now celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The restaurant and bar on Dover Center Rd. started serving customers in 1994 from inside a building that dates back to the early 1900s and once was a hardware store.

Co-owner Bob Nemo said he’s in a unique position as a customer turned owner.

“We used to come here back in the 90s with our families and our kids and stuff. So, we have great memories here. Always loved the place- just interesting to keep a place going that has such a following and a long history,” Nemo said.

Mark Kamitsuka recently joined the business as its executive chef. He’s been speaking with guests about the foods they like and what they want to see on the menu. Kamitsuka said he’s learned that people love comfort food and is changing the menu every few months to satisfy tastebuds.

"It's been really cool to work in a restaurant that's been around for so long and seeing the clientele come in that have been here forever and seeing how they react to the new menu and the changes,” Kamitsuka said.

Beef stroganoff, chicken paprikash and other dishes are being served along with popular staples like burgers, wings, fresh fried chips and salads.

Nemo and Kamitsuka said the restaurant and bar are focused on food, service, and consistency to keep regulars happy and attract new customers.