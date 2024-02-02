'We've been asked to do more with less:' High School Rock Off ends after nearly 30 years of competition

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga Community College and Live Nation are kicking off their final High School Rock Off competition this weekend. The event has been bringing students from across the region together for the last 27 years, but organizers said it’s time to close the curtain on the contest for good.

As AC/DC’s lead singer Brain Johnson once sang, it’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll. That’s why 27 years ago Live Nation Senior Vice President of Marketing Barry Gabel created the Tri-C High School Rock Off.

“It really is a steppingstone for a child who maybe is like, this is the path I want to go, but doesn't know where to start and getting that kind of exposure is incredible,” said Gabel.

Over the decades, thousands of inspiring high school bands graced the rock off stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of fame to play one 15-minute set.

Bands then moved through three rock-off rounds, with hopes of making it to “The Final Exam”.

All finalists record one original song at tri-c and place winners win cash prizes.

“We always felt there were the sports teams you could join, and the debate club, and the marching band, but there wasn't this Rock and Roll community that you could sort of be part of,” Gabel said. “That's really what this High School Rock-Off turned into.”

The Cleveland-based band RRRIOT! is one of the rock off’s many success stories.

The band competed twice and were finalists.

Lead singer, Robin Bartos, said the experience was invaluable.

“The rock off was such a cool experience for us and it got people to hear our voice and hear what we can do,” Bartos said.

Guitarist, Mallory Pajak, adds it gave the band confidence and they learned stage presence, which can be hard to learn in the digital age of music.

“It would have been really cool to see it evolve through time with how technology works and relates to music,” said Pajak. “That would have been really cool to see, but I am appreciative of what we got out of it and what it’s done for the scene.”

Gabel said there just wasn’t enough staff or resources to continue the High School Rock off another year.

“Times have changed,” said Gabel. “The Live Nation World, while we love doing this event, we are really overwhelmed with what we do both locally, regionally, and nationally. So, staffing sometimes is an issue. We've been asked to do more with less.”

Gabel wants the completion though to go out with a bang and former competitors like Bass player, Dominic Mangione, encourage bands to embrace the moment and soak up the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Go up and enjoy yourself and if you have stage fright, just forget about all the people,” said Mangione. “Just look at your band mates, just have fun.”

The High School Rock Off takes place over the next three weekends kicking off this Saturday, February 3 at 6 p.m. at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Click here for tickets.