What do you do with a vacant ODOT facility? In Burton, it's becoming a school of sorts.

BURTON, Ohio — It could have become an abandoned eyesore. But the former ODOT facility in Burton Village is in the midst of a transformation, becoming a joint venture between neighbor Preston Superstore and the Berkshire Local School District.

The 5-acre facility, which consists of several buildings, will feature opportunities for students to learn from Preston mechanics in vehicle repairs and diesel maintenance.

"We're going to be training young people in auto mechanics, welding, all sorts of things they can put into immediate use if they decide a four-year college is not for them," Preston Superstore Owner Pat Preston said.

The school district will also use the site for maintenance of its own fleet of buses and cars.

"They’re going to occupy part of the building as a live repair shop and live body shop," Superintendent John Stoddard at Berkshire Local School District explained. "That will go hand in hand with our workforce development program, which will give our kids hands on access to diesel work and power systems. We want to develop as many workforce development pathways as possible."

It addresses a growing need for diesel mechanics and helps draw in the next generation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be 25,600 new diesel mechanic openings each year over the next decade.

Preston told News 5 the salt dome will be torn down as crews will construct a school-specific classroom space right next to it for teens to learn in their own garage and classrooms.

So far, nearly 30 kids have signed up.

Crews plan to break ground on that new classroom facility in the next two weeks, with the goal of opening the space in time for the school year this fall.