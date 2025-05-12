What is the Shaker Historical Museum levy that will be on the November ballot?

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Shaker Historical Society has been around since 1947, but now, as it's facing financial hardship, it worries about its future.

To keep the museum afloat, Friends of the Shaker Historical Museum Campaign Manager Hazel Smith said it needs $300,000.

The levy is estimated to cost $10.50 per year, per house in Shaker Heights valued at $100,000 in addition to their property taxes, meaning the average Shaker Heights homeowner would pay an additional $33.98 annually, or about $3 a month.

The levy’s passage would make every Shaker Heights resident a member of the museum.

The levy is not permanent, as Shaker Heights voters would have the choice to renew the levy every five years.

This is the first time the museum is seeking financial assistance through a potential levy.

"The museum has been operating and we provide numerous services to the community now, but [we] haven't been able to reach our full potential because we've been mostly trying to keep the lights on as an organization in many ways, so this public funding would allow us to go beyond that — expand programming and staff and allow us to do so much more for the community," Smith explained.

Smith said donations have been lacking over the years while budgets continue to increase.

"Most of our organizations were founded on a volunteer model, and now require staff to keep us going, which just increases the amount we need to continue to be sustainable," Smith told me.

The potential for the levy was discussed among Shaker Heights City Council members on April 28.

Councilmember Nancy Moore is in support of the levy, describing the cost as "relatively small millage."

"The value is so great. Every single Shaker resident would become a member of the museum. Every single resident could benefit from the leadership that the museum has, and we're excited to see the next chapter in your history," Moore shared.

While fellow councilmember Sean Malone said he supports the museum and its mission, the levy wouldn't go on the November ballot in his ideal world.

"Marketing our story is necessary, but to me, there are other things that are equally as necessary," he said.

Malone pointed to the Shaker Youth Center as well as improving recreational facilities as just two examples where more funding would be beneficial.

"For those two in particular, we're trying to avoid going on the ballot... even though those are necessary areas of interest for the city that could use substantial additional funding. We're doing that because we recognize our residents are bearing a very heavy tax burden," Malone explained.

When it came time to vote on whether to allow the levy to be placed on the November ballot, Malone was outnumbered.

The levy was approved and will go on the November ballot.

"In a time when our history is under attack in a lot of ways, it's so important to preserve, celebrate, and also reflect on our local history as a community," Smith said. "We provide such an important mission and our local history deserves a home."

General admission to the museum continues to be free, and programs offered are untouched as of now.

"The museum hosts year-round family and adult programming. It also welcomes hundreds of students to the museum every year on field trips and other programs. We also host guests and speakers on walking tours, so we really have a packed event schedule," Smith detailed.

However, if the levy were to be rejected in November, it could very well be the beginning of the end for the Shaker Historical Society.

"It would unfortunately require us to significantly reduce services and programming over the next three years, and potentially cut staff and then down the road — potential closure," Smith told me.

There are ways you can donate to the museum and its campaign online. If you're interested, CLICK HERE or HERE.

The campaign to keep the museum alive is also looking for volunteers. If you're interested, CLICK HERE.