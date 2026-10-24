What Issue 6 means for the future of Cuyahoga Falls City School District

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — With Election Day right around the corner, Cuyahoga Falls City School District leaders are making sure voters know about an operating levy on the ballot.

Watch the full video below:

LET'S TALK WRAP CFALLS LEVY

This comes after district leaders said they’re facing a drastic reduction in funding from the state.

District spokesperson and Community Relations Coordinator Christine Stewart said the district is turning to voters in hopes of filling that gap for the first time since 2019.

If passed, Issue 6 would last for five years and cost the average owner of a home $193 a year for every $100,000 in valuation of their property.

In return, Stewart said the district would be able to prevent teacher layoffs, maintain manageable class sizes and school security staff, keep daily bus routes running and educational programs and opportunities.

But if Issue 6 fails, Stewart said about 50 district positions would be eliminated, pay-to-play fees would increase and an additional elementary school would close.

She also said transportation services and high school busing would be reduced and there would be fewer athletic and educational opportunities.

“While the state has increased funding to schools, that amount has not matched the inflation costs that we are experiencing. The cost of diesel fuel, special education services, health insurance for all of our staff, those costs have all gone up, and it has not matched the amount of money that the state has matched. Next school year, the state is forecasted to provide only $822 per student when the district currently spends over $12,000 per students, so it’s a significant reduction,” said Stewart.

Stewart understands everyone’s financial situations are different, so she said the district respects and appreciates those who can support.

If anyone would like to learn more about Issue 6, click here.