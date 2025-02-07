What led to Mentor councilman getting beat up? Debate over possible use of slur.

***This story contains references to a racial slur. Reader discretion is advised.**

Newly released police reports and videos detail how Mentor Councilman Scott Marn ended up bleeding on the ground after a fight outside a Buffalo Wild Wings last September.

For months, News 5 asked for a detailed police narrative about the day Marn was beaten up.

Witnesses detail how the N-word was thrown around repeatedly after Marn and his wife, Wendy, got into a fight with then-26-year-old Tony Q Jackson-Davis over how fast Jackson-Davis may have been driving in the parking lot.

"We were walking from the car and he came flying through the parking lot," Wendy Marn told Mentor Police in body camera video obtained by News 5.

The police report details how Wendy Marn told police that Councilman Marn called Davis the N-word.

"He called him a (racial slur)," Wendy Marn told Police in a body camera video. "I'm sorry. He did."

That word can be heard on police body camera video from a woman after first responders arrived, along with a death threat.

Shortly thereafter, body camera video shows Jackson-Davis can be heard yelling at Marn and confessing to throwing a punch.

"You know what you did: you a racist," Jackson-Davis said. "He spit in my face. Of course he’s going to be unconscious."

News 5 spoke with Councilman Marn Friday afternoon.

"It’s just a horrible situation and I wish it all could have been avoided," he said.

Councilman Marn repeatedly told News 5 that he did not use any racial slurs that night.

"He’s calling us N-s and everything else," Marn recalled. "I said, 'So listen, I’m not calling you N, but you’re acting like one.' I go, 'You know what, I’m done, I’m not going to fall into one of these racist black-on-white, white-on-black crimes.'"

Last month, News 5 reported on an unrelated lawsuit filed against Marn and other council members over allegations of retaliation and sexual harassment.

Mentor City Councilmembers sued for alleged participation in, condoning sexual harassment of female employees

That same lawsuit details an event that allegedly occurred the same day. On Sept. 7, 2024, “consistent with decades of treating female government employees in a misogynistic manner,” Marn reportedly sponsored a “Pimps and Hos Poker Run” on government property at the Mentor Lagoons Marina. Attendees were allegedly “encouraged” to dress to the theme.

A quick search on social media confirms the event and its location. Part of a caption showing off the event says, “Clarifying just in case more incriminating photos are out there,” as women are dressed in large fur coats and cheetah-print pants.

Wendy Marn spoke to Mentor City Council shortly after that lawsuit was filed.

"I'm gonna tell you the truth about Scott Marn," she said. "You will know the truth and the truth will set you free. Remember, the pendulum swings both ways."

News 5 reached out to Mentor City about this incident outside Buffalo Wild Wings. A spokesperson previously said: "Because Councilman Marn was not acting in any official capacity at the time, the matter will be concluded through the judicial process.”

"It’s just an unfortunate incident," Councilman Marn said. "I just wish it never happened. Especially bad for my family and friends and the people of Mentor.

Last month, Tony Jackson-Davis was sentenced to four to six years after pleading guilty to felonious assault and is locked up at the Lake County Jail.