What to do if you find a fawn in your yard: absolutely nothing

Spring is here, and Mentor-on-the-Lake Police want to remind residents what to do when they find a fawn outside: nothing.

Deer will deliver newborns in odd places, which is why sometimes you will find the fawn curled up in your backyard or garden, the department said.

Many believe the fawn may be in trouble because its mother is nowhere to be found, when actually, she is off feeding and keeping predators away, the department said.

Unlike horses, after a deer is born, it does not immediately have its legs under them and needs time to rest, the department said.

The mother will come back for the fawn around dusk, as they will leave it during the day to feed and to keep her scent at a distance from the fawn, the department said.

Fawns do not have a scent, and predators have no way of finding them unless humans interfere, the department said. So, if you find one in your yard, you should leave it alone and not attempt to move it or feed it.