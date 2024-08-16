What we know about the victim and the suspect from Stow Taco Bell shooting

STOW, Ohio — Public records, witnesses and tributes are providing new insight into what happened before and after two people died in the drive-thru of a Stow Taco Bell.

The deadly shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stow Police say witnesses reported a driver at the restaurant appeared upset when another car went in front of him in the drive-thru line.

Investigators believe 53-year-old Jason Williams rammed 25-year-old Megan Keleman’s car from behind. They said he then got out of his car, fatally shot Keleman and then died by suicide.

Police said it was a seemingly random act of violence, and a motive for the incident may never become clear.

“There’s no explanation or no reason that anything like that should ever happen,” said Brandon Jester, who lives nearby.

Investigators say there was no indication the suspect and the victim knew each other.

RELATED: Police say homicide-suicide at Taco Bell drive-thru involved 2 strangers

The first responders on the scene Wednesday included RubberCity Rescue. The Akron-based nonprofit works with law enforcement to care for stray animals and ones displaced during owner arrests, deaths or other circumstances.

“We see a lot, but that was the worst we’d ever seen,” said RubberCity Rescue President Laura Lawson.

Stow Police called the organization to help care for Keleman’s dog, Penny. The dog was in the victim’s car during the shooting. She was unharmed, but the rescue said she was visibly shaken.

“The dog seemed traumatized, scared. But after it found out we were OK, it was OK,” said RubberCity Rescue Vice President Jason Johnson.

The group brought the dog to a groomer to be bathed and then back to Stow Police so she could be reunited with Keleman’s family.

“If that animal needs help, we’re going to step up to the plate and see what we can do to help the situation,” said Lawson. “That family definitely needed that dog cleaned before they got it back, for sure. It’s got to be traumatic enough to deal with, let alone deal with that as well.”

A photo of Keleman provided by Stow Police features the 25-year-old in a graduation gown alongside her dog, Penny. Keleman recently graduated from Cleveland State’s School of Business with her master’s degree. She was a 2016 graduate of Stow-Munroe Falls High School, where administrators said she took advanced placement classes, participated in orchestra through sophomore year and the Engineering Academy in the Six District Educational Compact

Stow-Munroe Falls Superintendent Dr. Felisha Gould added she was a “bright student with a thirst for knowledge and a positive presence” in the building.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the Keleman family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing Megan. The loss of such a bright and promising life is deeply felt by all, and we will continue to honor her memory within our community,” said Gould in a statement to News 5.

The Stow graduate was also an avid volunteer. Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio posted the following tribute on its Facebook page:

“Our staff is heartbroken over the loss of our long-time volunteer, Megan Keleman. Megan was a resident of Stow, volunteer Girls on the Run coach in Hudson and a member of our fall 5K Committee. Our council is honored to have worked with her since 2017 and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

Staff there said Keleman also worked with an outreach service for homeless youth.

Ohio state representation Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) issued the following statement in response to the violence that led to Keleman’s death:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Megan Keleman, whose life was taken in an unthinkable act of violence. I extend my support to her family as they navigate through this unimaginable grief. This kind of senseless violence is unacceptable and serves as a grave reminder of the urgent need to address gun violence prevention in our communities. I want to thank our dedicated Stow law enforcement for their ongoing efforts to bring clarity to this case. My heart goes out to the community, and every person impacted.”

Williams’ background includes recent trouble with law enforcement.

Records with Stow Municipal Court show the 53-year-old was charged with impaired driving, improperly handling a firearm and an open container violation. The charges come from an incident in late March.

According to a Hudson Police report, Williams was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in downtown Hudson. During the arrest, officers found an open bottle of liquor and a loaded handgun in Williams’ car.

The case was bound over to the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, where records indicate it was still open. Court documents show Williams had requested limited driving privileges be restored. He was released from custody on a signature bond, which did not require him to pay for his release.

Investigators have said they never know Williams’ motive for the violence on Wednesday, in which lives were lost and others were changed.