200+ apartments planned just a long-toss from Progressive Field

CLEVELAND — Plans for a seven-story, 203 unit mixed-use building on Bolivar Road got conceptual approval from the Cleveland’s Planning Commission in the middle of September.

The project would go up where two parking garages sit now, west of the Cleveland Grays Armory Museum, overlooking Erie Street Cemetery, and just around the corner from Progressive Field.

Kevin Barry Developers are looking to add more than 200 apartments where two parking garages stand today.

The lower floors would be primarily parking and resident amenities with the chance with upper floors looking over the cemetery and towards the ballpark. The front of the building would sit along the Bolivar Road sidewalk while the back of the building would be broken up, potentially allowing different views for residents.

“It really starts to open up towards the cemetery and it really helps to tie some of those amenities into the views of the cemetery and into the views of the stadium whereas on Bolivar road were going to look at maintaining that street wall that is present on the streets in this area,” Desmone Architects Principal Travis Kreidler told the Planning Commission.

Kevin Barry The new building will be right next to Erie Street Cemetary, where Playhouse Square's Lumen is visible from the historic plot.

Kreidler told the Commission developers are considering options for how to liven up the ground floor area on Erie Court across the street from the Erie Street Cemetery wall after community feedback.

Bolivar’s History

The new development would be next to Grays Armory, which has stood near the corner of Bolivar Street and Prospect Avenue since 1893.

The Cleveland Grays is, “Cleveland's long-standing private military company,” according to the Case Western Reserve University Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

Kevin Barry Down the street, other signs for potential development are already popping up near Progressive Field.

Tours are still available, but the building is currently closed because of COVID.

Behind the new development, Erie Street Cemetery which is the final resting place for Revolutionary War, Civil War, War of 1812 veterans and many more, according to Cleveland Historical. The cemetery has been protected from the rapid development nearby over the last century by the Pioneers’ Memorial Association.

