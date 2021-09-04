38 “middle market” apartments coming to Franklin Boulevard in Ohio City

CLEVELAND — An almost $20 million project will turn the former West Side YWCA and home for people with developmental disabilities into 38 apartments.

The Dalad Group’s Andrew Iarussi told the Cleveland Landmarks Commission on August 26 that the apartments would be geared towards the middle of the rental market as long as the group could get the proper financing to make the project pencil out.

Kevin Barry The former Cook-Bousfield mansion, YWCA, and home for adults with disabilities will be turned into seven apartments at the corner of Franklin Boulevard and West 32nd Street.

“That is our hope and our desire for this project but it does not work unless we can find a way to get financing sources that are structured to incentivize people to do that,” said Iarussi. “Agencies that have terms on financing that encourage you to do that by giving you better terms than conventional financing.”

The Future

The project already secured $1,984,882 in historic tax credits for the $19,868,668 project.

Iarussi told the Commission that means the project will replace damaged stone work, rotted windows, and brick work.

Kevin Barry Some non-historical demolition has already started on the mansion and dorm buildings.

A former YWCA dorm building along West 31st Street will hold 31 of the apartment units, with the remaining seven being in the former mansion still standing on the corner of West 32st and Franklin.

Gibbon An overhead view of the plan shows where new apartments will go relative to the new parking lot and Franklin Boulevard.

Parking for the units will be available across West 31st Street in an existing parking lot that Iarussi says will get some additional landscaping to make it look more attractive from the road.

Kevin Barry The parking lot across the street will hold most of the cars owned by people who will live in the new apartments.

This comes as Franklin Boulevard running past the property is due for a large facelift. At first, the proposed changes from the City of Cleveland faced pushback from the Ohio City community from people who thought it didn’t go far enough.

A tweet from Councilmember Jenny Spencer in August shows that both she and fellow Councilmember Kerry McCormack were able to get the initial proposal updated to better reflect what the community wants from that project and it’s due to start in April 2022.

Ordinance No. 298-2021, which was held on two prior occasions, was approved today by a vote of @CleCityCouncil and supported by Councilman @KerryMcCormack1 and me. Please read our full statement below. pic.twitter.com/U02G4nHw9s — Jenny Spencer (@jennyspencercle) August 18, 2021

The Past

In 1913, a caption in the Cleveland Public Library Photograph Collection says the YWCA bought two mansions near the corner of Franklin Boulevard and West 32nd Street: the Coffinberry House and the Cook-Bousfield mansion, according to FreshWater.

Cleveland Memory Project The Coffinberry House was demolished in the late 1920's to make way for a large YWCA dorm.

The Coffinberry House was eventually demolished to make way for a dormitory building. The Cook-Bousfield mansion is still part of the property and will be converted into seven apartments.

By end of the 1920’s, Cleveland Public Library records show the corner of Franklin Boulevard and West 32nd was a busy corner in Ohio City, with the West Side YMCA on the northwest corner, the Franklin Boulevard Methodist-Episcopal Church on the northeast corner, the YWCA on the south east corner, and the Fairview Park Hospital on the southwest corner.

Cleveland Memory Project This map from the late 1920's, early 1930's shows how busy the corner of West 32nd and Franklin would have been roughly a century ago.

