Former NASA buildings being renovated into luxury apartments, hotel

CLEVELAND — The NASA K building is under construction right now to become 84 luxury apartment units named The Centaur, after the booster vehicles that NASA designed, built, and monitored from the area.

Ceres Enterprises, LLC is developing the $46 million project, which broke ground in October 2020 and is expected to be finished by December 2021. $16 million in federal and state tax credits are included because the building is on the National Register for Historic Places.

Citiroc Real Estate Renderings show a pool with a cabana as part of The Centaur.

Citiroc Real Estate Company’s Jon Mavrakis said The Centaur will have the luxury amenities that apartments are installing in downtown Cleveland, but with much more space and in a newer structure. Many of the renovated buildings in Downtown Cleveland are more than a century old, while the K building was constructed in 1963-1964.

The Centaur will have Bluetooth enabled door and package systems, a pool and a pet park.

NASA Engineers post outside what would become known as NASA's K building in Fairview Park while it was being built.

Mavrakis also expects the monthly rent to be lower than new apartments in Downtown Cleveland while still being a short drive to many of the region’s attractions.

Since the new living space will be right across Brookpark Road from the Cleveland Hopkins Airport, the project is taking special steps to keep the sound out.

NASA "NASA Administrator James Webb addresses conference attendees in the DEB auditorium shortly after the building was completed," according to a caption on NASA's website.

“It’s kind of cool to be sitting in your living room and watching planes taking off and not hearing a sound,” said Mavrakis.

The other side of the building faces the Rocky River Reservation, giving residents a view of nature in every season.

Citiroc Real Estate Project representatives say the building is very large, giving developers plenty of room to include amenities and room for new residents.

When a 54-unit hotel, The Orbit, is completed in another former NASA building next to The Centaur, residents will be able to catch a ride to the airport on the hotel’s complementary shuttle when they need it.

