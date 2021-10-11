New intersection tries to make walking/cycling easier and safer at Lakewood-Rocky River border

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The roadwork at the corner of Detroit and Sloane avenues on the western tip of Lakewood is part of what planners called a “Gateway to Lakewood” during meetings in late 2020.

Kevin Barry New crosswalks will have stamped red cement (bottom) instead of the old painted crosswalks (top).

The goal is to shorten crosswalks, install a multi-use trail connecting to the Rocky River Reservation, and create a welcoming plaza-like experience as pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers cross over the Detroit Avenue Bridge into the city.

Kevin Barry Extended curbs make the distance pedestrians have to travel much shorter to cross the street.

Already, new curbs have cut down the distance pedestrians have to travel to cross the street and have created more room to wait before crossing the street.

A larger sidewalk on the south side of Detroit Avenue will eventually house the multi-use trail that will connect the trail along Valley Parkway all the way to Graber Drive next to Harry Buffalo Lakewood.

Kevin Barry Bumped out curbs outside Harry Buffalo and Rise Dispensary show where the multi-use trail will eventually go.

