Towpath Trailhead construction transforming former parking lots under Veterans Memorial Bridge

CLEVELAND — The former parking lots beneath the Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting downtown to Ohio City are closed until at least Halloween while crews work on Phase 1 of the Towpath Trailhead Extension. It’s part of a larger Master Plan to improve Canal Basin Park.

PLEASE NOTE: Canal Basin Parking Lot will be closed for construction of the Towpath Trailhead. The lot will be closed beginning WEDNESDAY - SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 though October 31, 2021.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this important public improvement project. pic.twitter.com/cCUW60s0J4 — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) September 3, 2021

The trailhead would connect the towpath trail from where it runs along Scranton Peninsula, next to Carter Road, across the Carter Road Bridge, with a newly completed section that takes pedestrians and cyclists under Columbus Road. The work is expected to be completed this fall.

Kevin Barry The new area under the bridge will bring towpath users right to the Cuyahoga River while keeping some parking nearby.

Part of Merwin Avenue will be turned into areas for pedestrians to use, occasionally allowing service vehicles to pass through to access the Sewer District facility near Settler’s Landing.

City of Cleveland, Canalway Partners, Cleveland Metroparks

A 70-space parking lot will remain near the Towpath Trail.

Future phases of the project could remove West Avenue completely, creating a larger greenspace and pavilion.

Kevin Barry The towpath trail will eventually be completed through the area in the center of the picture.

The Towpath Trail follows the same route where the canal that inspired the park’s name used to be. You can see a full history of the area from the National Park Service and Cuyahoga Valley National Park here.

