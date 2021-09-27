Watch
NewsLocal News“What’s Going on With…”

Actions

Towpath Trailhead construction transforming former parking lots under Veterans Memorial Bridge

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Barry
IMG_7917.JPG
Posted at 8:08 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 08:08:05-04

CLEVELAND — The former parking lots beneath the Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting downtown to Ohio City are closed until at least Halloween while crews work on Phase 1 of the Towpath Trailhead Extension. It’s part of a larger Master Plan to improve Canal Basin Park.

The trailhead would connect the towpath trail from where it runs along Scranton Peninsula, next to Carter Road, across the Carter Road Bridge, with a newly completed section that takes pedestrians and cyclists under Columbus Road. The work is expected to be completed this fall.

IMG_7920.JPG
The new area under the bridge will bring towpath users right to the Cuyahoga River while keeping some parking nearby.

Part of Merwin Avenue will be turned into areas for pedestrians to use, occasionally allowing service vehicles to pass through to access the Sewer District facility near Settler’s Landing.

PHASE1.png

A 70-space parking lot will remain near the Towpath Trail.

Future phases of the project could remove West Avenue completely, creating a larger greenspace and pavilion.

IMG_7919.JPG
The towpath trail will eventually be completed through the area in the center of the picture.

The Towpath Trail follows the same route where the canal that inspired the park’s name used to be. You can see a full history of the area from the National Park Service and Cuyahoga Valley National Park here.

Have you ever noticed something interesting in Northeast Ohio and wondered, “Hey…what’s going on there?”

Us, too. We love learning more about what shapes the world around us -- the buildings, the spaces and the ways we move between them.

Next time you're wondering about some building, project or piece of land, send me an email at Kevin.Barry@wews.com and I'll look into it for a possible story.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.