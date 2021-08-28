Tremont Oaks Phase 2 concept plan delivered, use of building yet to be decided

CLEVELAND — Developers showed the Cleveland Landmarks Commission the concept plan for Phase 2 of the Tremont Oaks project, located on West 14th Street just north of Lincoln Park.

The new building will look much like Phase 1, which put eight apartments within blocks of Tremont restaurants and attractions. So far, the units are available for short-term rental bookings through companies like AirBNB and Airriva.

Kevin Barry Phase 1 has already started to be short-term rentals in Tremont.

Developer Rick Maron told the Landmarks Commission that he would have to talk to community members more before deciding how the Phase 2 units would be occupied.

The back of the Phase 2 building had to be rounded off to respect the property line behind the property where I-90 runs northbound into Downtown Cleveland.

SA Group Plans show how the building will have to be altered to stay within the property line.

Designers say they updated the northern side of the building to add more windows after feedback from the community that previous designs would have been too harsh as an entry into the neighborhood. Renderings show landscaping along the road around a parking lot for the units.

“From an urban planning perspective, I think this achieves the goal of making Tremont a more desirable view as you come down the road,” said Maron.

SA Group Renderings show how the second building will help welcome cars into Tremont.

Have you ever noticed something interesting in Northeast Ohio and wondered, “Hey…what’s going on there?”

Us, too. We love learning more about what shapes the world around us -- the buildings, the spaces and the ways we move between them.

Next time you're wondering about some building, project or piece of land, send me an email at Kevin.Barry@wews.com and I'll look into it for a possible story.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.