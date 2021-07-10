Two new residential projects get approval for two different Little Italy plots

CLEVELAND — Two new residential projects got the green light from the Cleveland Landmarks Commission with the support of the Little Italy Redevelopment Corporation.

1934 EAST 123RD STREET

Five townhomes will go up on what is now a plot of land with a single home on it. That home will be demolished because developers determined that the building was damaged and not historically significant to the community.

The townhomes will sit sideways on the property, fitting five units from the street to the back of the plot.

Grassroots Architecture The side view shows how there will be a break in the buildings, separating three townhomes from the other two.

The design was changed to include a break in the middle of the structure where a sixth townhome could have gone after feedback from local residents.

Grassroot Architecture’s Ryan Grass told the commission that pavers are being used for the driveway instead of concrete to improve the experience for pedestrians.

Kevin Barry This plot will eventually house five townhomes in Little Italy, just down the block from Mayfield Road.

“Those are all concrete pavers to make this more like a pedestrian way that vehicles are allowed to ride on as opposed to a concrete driveway where you feel a little nervous walking to the back unit,” said Grass.

A similar building down the street has neither the break in the building nor the pavers in the driveway.

Kevin Barry A similar project has already been built up the block.

Little Italy Redevelopment Corporation Executive Director Ray Kristosik says the community supports this design, especially after the existing home has started to fall into disrepair.

Kristosik is part of an effort to create a new neighborhood plan for Little Italy that developers in the future can follow to create projects that the community likes. This comes after a handful of battles in the past few years over designs that local residents felt infringed on the feel of the neighborhood.

2137 Murray Hill Road

A few blocks away, the commission approved a new duplex to be built in a parking lot behind the home on 2137 Murray Hill Road.

“I think the developer did a good job making the building fit within the context of the site,” said Kristosik, pointing out that the community also supports this project.

