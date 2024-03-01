What's love got to do with it? Couples explain the allure of a Feb. 29 wedding

BARBERTON, Ohio — It takes a certain kind of couple to say 'I do' on Leap Day.

And yet many capture that quadrennial gift from the calendar gods and make it their anniversary.

Tiphany and Stanley Watts of Akron twisted time in the name of love when they tied the knot in 2020 after dating 20 years ago and reconnecting right before the pandemic.

"We were ready and that was the day," Stanley Watts smiled. "We didn't want to wait."

News 5 caught up with the couple as they were preparing to board a plane to Las Vegas, an anniversary gift that's taken to the next level every four years.

"We are on our way to Vegas to celebrate our first anniversary," Tiphany Watts said. "This one, we’re going big."

The Watts Family Tiphany and Stanley Watts on their wedding day with Akron Municipal Judge Annalisa Stubbs Williams officiating at the Perkins Stone Mansion.

The Watts told News 5 they're already planning a trip to Hawaii for their second wedding anniversary—in 2028.

While the Watts have big plans for their Leap Day anniversary, others enjoy taking advantage of the scarcity of Feb. 29.

Carolyn and Geoff Chunyo of Summit County never had big plans for their wedding and appreciated when their day at the courthouse coincided with Leap Day in 2020.

"There are people who think it’s crazy because 'what do you do every year,'" Carolyn Chunyo explained "And we’re like, 'nothing!' Neither one of us are that kind of people. We don’t have birthday cakes and birthday parties. Why put the energy into that and let’s do something else. That’s kind of how this was."

Couples line up for Leap Day weddings in 2024

The eccentricities of a day given only once every four years seem perfect for those who love its imperfections.

Inside Ignite Brewing Company in Barberton, several couples, including David and Kathrin Howe, tied the knot Thursday.

It's a first for the brewery and a first for a couple that’s been engaged for eight years and took the opportunity from the brewery as a chance for spontaneity.

"I sent it to him and said we should do this and he said, 'alright let’s do it,'" Kathrin Howe smiled. "Let’s go for it."

At the Akron Art Museum, seven couples exchanged vows in front of Akron Municipal Court Judge Ron Cable after receiving an inquiry on whether they hosting a similar event as they did in 2020.

What's love got to do with it? Couples explain the allure of a Feb. 29 wedding

There’s no rule book on how we must use our time, but let Leap Day remind us all that love isn’t measured in minutes or days—just moments that take your breath away.

"If you’re the couple that when you tell people you got married on leap day and people don’t [act surprised], then you know you should’ve done it," Tiphany Watts explained.