Wheelchair stolen from 9-year-old Canton boy returned with damage

CANTON, Ohio — It has been a roller-coaster of emotions for 9-year-old Ayden Mayle and his family over the past few days after a heartless theft in Canton.

Someone stole the boy's custom-made $4,000 wheelchair from the front porch of his home on 11th Street SW on either Sunday or Monday.

The community responded with an outpouring of support and donations.

On Thursday afternoon, there was a new twist in the case when the wheelchair was returned but damaged.

News 5

Family members describe Ayden as a friendly fourth grader who loves bugs and turtles.

"He's very outgoing. He's bright. He just loves life. He's like any other normal 9-year-old," said his cousin Chelsy Johns.

However, Ayden faces extra challenges. He has spina bifida and relies heavily on that customized wheelchair.

"His legs don't work — like his thighs do — but his feet, he can't move his feet, so that's why he uses the wheelchair to move around," Johns said. "He does wear braces, but it's hard for him to walk."

Ayden's mother, Paulette Taylor, was outraged when someone snatched the wheelchair from just outside their home.

"First of all, why would you take a wheelchair? Obviously, they have it because they need it. It was very disheartening," Taylor said.

Shanel Turner, who lives next door, was also disturbed when she found out what happened.

"It's horrible, stealing a kid's wheelchair and that's the only way he's getting around. That's bad," Turner said, "You're going to hell."

After the crime, the family experienced the good in people. A loaner wheelchair was given to the family and a GoFundMe page, set up by Johns, generated more than $4,000 in donations to help pay for a new wheelchair for Ayden.

In a short recorded video, the boy expressed his gratitude.

"Thank you for helping me raise money for my new wheelchair. I appreciate it," he said.

News 5

Johns said she is very touched by the kindness of the community.

"Somebody sent $500, very grateful. Somebody sent $1,500," she said.

A few hours after a News 5 crew interviewed Johns, there was a surprising development when a mystery person returned the wheelchair back to the porch.

However, it was not in the same condition. The armrests, harness and seat belt were missing.

"If anything, we need to get the things replaced that's on the wheelchair that are missing, or that is broken," Taylor added.

Taylor, who was at work when the wheelchair reappeared, said she still has to assess how much damage was done to the wheelchair, and if she can return any of the money people gave her.

"If there's a way to return the money, the money will be returned, and then if not, I'm not sure where we go from here," she said.

Canton police are still investigating as they try to figure out who stole the wheelchair and if charges will be filed.

With the wheelchair returned damaged, Taylor believes someone needs to be held accountable. "You can't just go around stealing things. I'm grateful that it is returned. However, you can't just go around stealing people's things."