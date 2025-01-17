Wheels to Work making employment possible in Geauga County

GEUAGA CO., Ohio — Geauga Transit's Wheels to Work program is helping people gain or keep employment with reliable transportation.

The program is funded by a $1.78 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation. The program launched in October 2024 and has served 657 riders since then.

LakeTran CEO Ben Capelle said there's a tremendous need for work transportation in the county.

"You can be a prisoner in your home," he said. "This program allows you to get out into the community just like everyone else."

The program is already making a difference in the life of rider Sonya Ericson. Before Wheels to Work, Ericson could only take babysitting jobs here and there. Now, she's working in the daycare at the Geauga Family YMCA.

"Being with the kids, being able to just have fun while I'm working, it's just a dream job," Ericson said.

A ride is only a call away for Ericson. Once on the schedule, a Wheels to Work bus picks her up at her house and drops her off at work.

The daycare worker said it was freeing not having to rely on others to help her get to destinations.

"The independence is tremendous," she said.

Wheels to Work wants to make a difference in more people's lives, but they need some help. Capelle said there's even more funding for more buses and routes. They just need the drivers to fill those spots.

"There is a need," he said. "We get denials on a daily basis, so there are people out there who want this service. It's kind of just us ramping up that service to fulfill that need."

If you'd like to become a driver, click HERE..

To learn more about Wheels to Work, call Geauga Transit at (440) 754-5555.