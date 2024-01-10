When is the best time to spot a bald eagle in Northeast Ohio?

The perfect time to watch for bald eagles is now, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

At this time of year, bald eagles typically begin courtship and building nests.

The state said Ohio’s bald eagle population has increased dramatically in recent years.

Anyone interested in watching the bald eagles can find them near aquatic habitats such as rivers, wetlands and lakes, and with the absence of tree foliage, they are easier to spot, the Department of Natural Resources said.