When will the power turn back on?

CLEVELAND — Thousands of residents are still waking up without power after a severe storm swept through the region on Tuesday night, leaving over 400,000 homes and businesses in the dark.

The pressing question now is when power will be restored.

As of Thursday morning, more than 200,000 customers in Ohio remain without electricity and some might not see relief until Wednesday.

RELATED: Lost power? Here's a list of places open for charging, air conditioning and more

FirstEnergy has issued a statement indicating that most affected customers should expect power restoration by August 14.

FirstEnergy released the following statement:

"We are starting to set some of those, so people will get notifications as they are updated. Because of the extent of the storm damage, the Illuminating Company expects it could take until next Wednesday to safely restore power to its customers. Of course, as we work through the outages, thousands of customers will come back on before then. The map will start populating more specific times for each neighborhood as they are available. We know it’s difficult for people to be without power, and our crews will continue working around the clock to get the lights back on."

While crews are working diligently, many may remain without power for several more days.

For those still facing power outages, the Cuyahoga County Office of Emergency Management offers these crucial safety tips:

Emergency Situations: Call 911 only for serious medical issues, fires, life-threatening situations, or crimes in progress.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Always operate generators, camp stoves, and charcoal grills outside, away from windows, doors, and garages.

Fire Safety: Use battery-powered lights instead of candles or gas stoves for heating. Ensure proper use of fireplaces, portable heaters, and wood-burning stoves.

Unplug Appliances: To prevent damage from electrical surges, unplug appliances and electronics.

Water Advisories: Follow local advisories on boiling or using bottled water.

Heat Safety: Stay cool during extreme heat by seeking air-conditioned places, staying in the shade, and avoiding high-energy activities.

Keeping Pets Safe: Bring pets inside during severe weather and ensure they have identification tags and are secured when outside.

Resources Available: For those in need of assistance, the United Way of Greater Cleveland offers help with food, clothing, and housing. Residents can call 211 for support.

The Cuyahoga County Office of Emergency Management is assessing storm damage and assisting municipalities with power outages. They advise checking in on friends and neighbors, ensuring safety protocols are followed.