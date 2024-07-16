Where's the best heart hospital? New ranking says Cleveland

U.S. News and World Reporthas ranked the Cleveland Clinic the number one heart hospital in the U.S. for the 30th year in a row.

In a statement from the hospital, historic milestones in cardiovascular care are mentioned:

1956: Performs the world’s first successful “stopped-heart” surgery.

1958: Performs the world’s first selective coronary angiography.

1967: Pioneers the world’s first modern coronary bypass surgery.

1982: Helps design the first permanent artificial heart.

1992: Performs the world’s first combination mitral valve repair/Maze procedure.

1998: Pioneers the world’s first minimally invasive heart surgery.

2005: Helps pioneer the TAVR procedure (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement).

2011: Discovers that high levels of TMAO are found to predict future cardiovascular disease risk.

2020: Cleveland Clinic completes its 2000th heart transplant

2022: First Implant of a Dual-Chamber Leadless Pacemaker in United States

2024: Discovers link between high levels of niacin and heart disease

Cleveland Clinic was also named the number one hospital in Ohio. It was also placed on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

“We're all very proud of our success, which is really the success of our patients,” said Medical Director of Heart Transplant, Dr. Eileen Hsich.

“The motto is patient first and what that means is that is really our biggest emphasis….we really do have great outcomes, and it's because we have an incredible team, it is not one person, the team survives, the team thrives, the team actually helps decide what to do.”

A Cleveland Clinic patient is celebrating 30 years of heart transplantation. Mary Perry, Sandusky, received her transplant at the age of 46.

Back then, life expectancy was five years, and today it’s 15 to 20 years.

“That's why I enjoy life day by day, I enjoy everything,” she said. “I love to cook, bake, love to go to concerts, love to go to the casino and I'm still working part time and that extra money I spend at the casino.”

She also wants to encourage those who are waiting for a transplant to have hope.

“There's just such a joy to just be alive,” Perry said.

University Hospitals was ranked the third-best hospital in the State of Ohio and in the top 50 for cancer, neurology/neurosurgery and ENT care.

MetroHealth received a national ranking for rehabilitation.