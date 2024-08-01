MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — A joyride went wrong in Mayfield Village when three teens took a car and crashed it into a local grocery store.

Mayfield Village Police were called around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning about a car wreck in the Heinen’s parking lot.

“Three juveniles, one of them took their mom’s car without permission, and they went on a little joy ride and crashed into Heinen’s after losing control,” said Sergeant Kevin Miller with the Mayfield Village Police.

Heinen’s surveillance video shows the moment the 16-year-olds lost control and went head-on into the store's brick wall. People who live in an apartment complex called authorities, stating they saw multiple teens and one was injured.

In the video, you see immediately after the crash, the driver goes to the back seat to help the passenger. Once he gets him out, two boys carry their friend as they flee the scene back to their home, which is in the Village of Mayfield.

“They had already gone back home. We found them by the registered license plate,” said Miller.

Days later, the concrete is still marked by the crash and the damages were covered with a piece of wood.

You can watch the crash in the video below:

While on joyride, teens crash car into Heinen's in Mayfield Village

“The Heinen’s has some repairs to work, the bricks got smashed in pretty good.,” said Miller.

Everyone we spoke with said the area is usually peaceful, and they hope, after this, it stays that way.

“Yes, without a doubt, because if it doesn't stay that way, we will have to reevaluate our long term living plans,” said James Akers, a resident in the area.

“Well, the old saying goes nothing good happens after midnight and don't take mom's car without permission,” said Miller

Police told News 5 that one boy has a leg injury but will be OK. They added that the boy driving the vehicle did not have a license the department plans to leave the charges up to juvenile court.