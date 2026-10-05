White Sox bring 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Guardians

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians will be looking to bounce back against the White Sox in Game 2 of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

The teams meet Monday for the 15th time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 8-6.

Cleveland has gone 41-40 in home games and 85-77 overall. The Guardians have gone 29-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 36-45 record in road games and an 84-78 record overall. The White Sox rank third in the AL with 211 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

PITCHING PROBABLES:

White Sox: Anthony Kay (10-9, 4.50 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (14-8, 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 248 strikeouts)

LINE:

Guardians -162, White Sox +133; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox square off in Game 2 of the ALDS. The White Sox lead the series 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Chase DeLauter leads the Guardians with a .287 batting average, and has 30 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 12 for 41 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Sam Antonacci has 25 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 48 RBIs for the White Sox. Munetaka Murakami is 10 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:



Guardians: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

White Sox: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES:

Guardians: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (back)

White Sox: Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Leasure: 60-Day IL (flexor), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (hand), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow)