Who are the Hispanic players on the Guardians?

CLEVELAND — With the continuation of Hispanic Heritage month, many of Cleveland's own Guardian players come from Latin countries.

Pitchers:

Emmanel Clase: Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic

Enyel De Los Santos: San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

Infielders:

Gabriel Arias: La Victoria, Venezuela

Andrés Giménez: Barquisimeto, Venezuela

José Ramírez: Bani, Dominican Republic

Amed Rosario: Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic

Outfielders:

Oscar Gonzalez: Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic's independence day is February 27th and Venezuela's independence day is July 5th.

The Guardians are also this year's Central Division champions.

