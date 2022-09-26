Who are the Hispanic players on the Guardians?

CLEVELAND — With the continuation of Hispanic Heritage month, many of Cleveland's own Guardian players come from Latin countries.
Pitchers:
Emmanel Clase: Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic
Enyel De Los Santos: San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
Infielders:
Gabriel Arias: La Victoria, Venezuela
Andrés Giménez: Barquisimeto, Venezuela
José Ramírez: Bani, Dominican Republic
Amed Rosario: Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic
Outfielders:
Oscar Gonzalez: Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic's independence day is February 27th and Venezuela's independence day is July 5th.
The Guardians are also this year's Central Division champions.
