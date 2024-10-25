Why destroyed scarecrows are leading to a debate over where inmates are released in Portage County

RAVENNA, Ohio — A Ravenna council member is calling for change and criticizing the Portage County Sheriff's Office over a practice of dropping off released inmates at night in Downtown Ravenna.

Councilwoman Amy Michael said a woman, who was dropped off by jail staff, took clothing off decorative scarecrows so she could stay warm overnight.

"I feel it's inhumane and I feel that you cannot do that to anybody. Would you do that to your own family members?" Michael said.

Body camera video released by the Ravenna Police Department shows officers confronting the woman who was holding the clothes just outside of Guido's Pizza.

An officer asked, "Why are you destroying stuff out here? Why are you taking apart all the scarecrows and stuff?"

The 44-year-old woman from Akron responded, "I don't know."

According to a police report, the woman said she was in jail for a probation violation.

She told officers she was dropped off at the Portage County Courthouse by jail staff around 7 p.m. Monday. The woman indicated she only had $2 in her wallet and didn't have a cell phone.

Michael said buses were not running at that time. She believes the woman couldn't make arrangements for a ride home so she ripped clothes from the scarecrows to bundle up overnight.

"The temperature was 43 degrees that night and it was very cold for her," Michael said. "You're setting these people up for failure when they get out because she had nothing to keep her warm."

The councilwoman said the practice by the Portage County Sheriff's Office of dropping off released inmates in the heart of the city has been going on for years.

She doesn't have an issue with it during the daytime as long as people have resources. However, Michael has a problem with the night drop-offs— when those who are just back on the streets— may not be able to get the help or transportation they need.

"We've had situations that have come up that we feel have been inhumane," Michael said.

Mindy Leonard, manager of Guido's, feels there needs to be a better system in place.

"I do think for the safety of the town and each individual being dropped off that they should have some sort of resources," Leonard said.

Ravenna police did not charge the woman who destroyed the scarecrows and gave her a ride to Akron Tuesday morning.

Michael hopes the incident leads to change on when and where released inmates are left in the city.

"This last incident really was the one that we felt, ok, enough is enough," he said.

News 5 stopped by the Portage County Sheriff's Office and left multiple messages with jail officials and command staff, including Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski. As of Friday night, there was no response.