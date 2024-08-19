'Why did it happen to her?' Stow trying to keep the memory of 25-year-old woman slain in drive-thru alive

STOW, Ohio — It’s been less than a week since 25-year-old Megan Keleman was killed in a Taco Bell drive-thru, and people are continuing to reflect on who she was.

According to the Stow Police Department, 25-year-old Stow resident Megan Keleman was shot and killed in the drive-thru line by Jason Williams, 53, of Cuyahoga Falls.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said that they received a call from an employee after the woman asked the restaurant to call police about her car being struck in the drive-thru line.

Moments later, police received several 911 calls reporting a shooting at the same location. Upon arriving, officers found Keleman and Williams dead.

“Why did it happen to her? She was at a Taco Bell drive-thru at 7:30 at night. She was with her pet who is a dog. She was doing everything right. She graduated from high school and graduated from college. [She] had a bright future ahead of herself,” City of Stow Mayor John Pribonic told News 5.

Witnesses told the officers that Williams had started honking his horn at Keleman when she pulled in front of him in line— that's when Williams struck her vehicle with his from behind.

Police said that Williams then got out of his vehicle and shot Keleman in her car before turning the gun on himself.

"We have no information to indicate that the two subjects knew each other," police said.

On Sunday night, the Stow community showed up on the front lawn of City Hall to pay tribute to Keleman.

Friends from all walks of life showed up to light a candle in Keleman’s honor.

There were hundreds of people who showed up.

“She had a giving soul. She was so humble to be around, and people just talk to her. She had a warmth about her, and she was just so easy to talk to,” a friend of Keleman’s, Bre Livingston, said.

Keleman was a volunteer coach with Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio. That’s where she met Livingston and Abbie Chandler.

Keleman had been part of the organization since 2017.

“I did not coach directly with her, but I helped her get involved in the coaching at Hudson and from what I knew she was just so full of energy and so active and so passionate about ‘Girls on the Run’ and helping the girls,” Chandler said.

Livingston added that the third through fifth-grade girls Keleman coached looked up to her as a role models, and Keleman showed her love for them through everything she did.

“I hope that people just remember her giving spirit because when you look at all she did in her short life, it's honestly amazing,” said Livingston.

Chandler said if she could, she would thank Keleman for always showing up for the girls in their volunteer organization.

Not only did family and friends of Keleman’s turn out to Sunday’s candlelight vigil, but also strangers who had never met her before.

“I don't know her at all. I never met the family but just want them to know that as a community, we stand by them and we support them,” said David Shodeen.

Shodeen said the news of Keleman’s murder broke his heart.

“From what I read, she was a beautiful young woman that had her whole life in front of her and all life is precious. You just can't take things for granted because bad things happen to good people,” he added. “I try not to hate anything, and I try not to hate anybody but the guy that did this, he'll get what's coming to him.”

Pribonic said the city felt it had to host a vigil because Keleman’s death has not only struck a chord with her loved ones but also with others like Shodeen.

“Unfortunately, you have somebody who took somebody's life, and there is no explanation for it.

I have spoken to her father. As we work through the days, we're going to find out what the family wants, what is going to be best for our community. We’ve got to remain positive for people like Megan,” Mayor Pribonic added.

As Sunday’s vigil ended, a rainbow appeared as the backdrop. Many told News 5 they believe it was a sign that Keleman was still there — looking over the city.

There will be a virtual grief support group session on Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.

An in-person grief support group session will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22. Both are through The GriefCare Place.