Why the Cavs have a true Northeast Ohio home-court advantage. At home and on the road.

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hidden in the rural hills of Holmes County, if you can believe it, is a basketball mecca.

Inside warehouses at The Ohio Floor Company, crews work on painting and finishing basketball courts used by high schools, colleges and even NBA teams.

This past season, the company worked on courts for 12 different NBA teams, including the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards — and, let 'em know — the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"It comes in bundles and it's raw, then we’ll sand it," said Jason Irias, portable division manager at the Ohio Floor Company. "We mark them all up. We make the puzzle."

News 5 Jason Irias, right, who oversees the assembly and installation of basketball courts for The Ohio Floor Company, talks with News 5 on a court they're currently working on for a college whose teams compete in the Big East.

This was the first year the local company produced the floor for its hometown team.

"We got Cleveland Cavaliers this year, and we’ve done their three courts," said Sarah Zimmerly, marketing manager for The Ohio Floor Company, with a smile.

Those three courts include the Cavaliers' main court, the Cleveland Charge G League court, and the Cavaliers' City Edition court.

"It was pretty cool," Irias said. "It had a lot more detail in it. It was one of our favorites also, and it might be because the Cavs play on it."

News 5 The Cavaliers take on the Miami Heat on March 5, in one of their five games featuring their city edition court.

The company, which specializes in traditional residential flooring, first started working on gymnasium courts for high schools and then saw the opportunities grow from there.

"People have no idea where these courts come together," Zimmerly added. "You put good work out, and it starts trickling down from there, and get the bigger teams, and they want to see what you’re doing for the smaller people. We just added a second warehouse this past summer. We’re definitely expanding."

What started as a household flooring company has grown to now some of the biggest stages in sports, including this year's Cleveland’s NCAA March Madness regional games and the Women’s Final Four in Tampa.

Zimmerly says it takes about 10-14 days to finish a court, and the company can work on three courts at a time, spread out across their warehouses.

"It's something to be proud of," Zimmerly said. "They come from your backyard, and it's a unique talent that people have."

So, is there a court they're most proud of?

For Jason Irias, it's hard to ignore working on the iconic Boston Celtics parquet floor. However, he found a new favorite this season.

"The Cavs floor, doing that one – that tops now," he smiled.

The Ohio Floor Company worked on courts for six of the 12 teams that made the playoffs. Next season, they're slated to add courts for the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Clay LePard is a special projects reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @ClayLePard , on Facebook Clay LePard News 5 or email him at Clay.LePard@WEWS.com .

