Why were 6 teenagers released after reportedly taking police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car?

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights Police released new body-worn camera footage and information after six teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 were arrested after a pursuit of a stolen car on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Officers said the pursuit lasted about 6 minutes, stretching from E. 131st Street in Garfield Heights and ending on E. 65th near Wren in Cleveland.

In the police report, officers report the silver Hyundai reached speeds of 75 miles an hour on residential streets.

The report states a tire blew on the Hyundai on E. 65th Street, and all six teens reportedly jumped out of the car and hid in the neighbor's lawns, bushes, and on top of garages.

According to a police report, one of the teens made a statement on his own to police that officers "might've caught him, but they won't find the two guns."

"I think people are concerned when young people are out doing these things and they're sort of doing them with impunity, and they're very sophisticated about knowing what they can and can't get away with," said Daniel Flannery, professor at Case Western University, and director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research.

All six of the juveniles were released after being arrested. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office released this statement in response:

"Our office has been outspoken on our stance on juvenile crime. We work diligently to hold juvenile offenders accountable and to protect the community.



In order for a juvenile to be admitted to the Detention Center, under current admission criteria, there is certain requisite information that must be provided to both the Detention Center and the Prosecutor’s Office by the arresting agency. This was not done by the Garfield Heights Police Department.



There was clearly a breakdown of communication in this instance. We have discussed this matter with the Garfield Heights Police Department to ensure miscommunications do not happen in the future. We respect all of our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing our partnership."



"Due process is a good thing. Sometimes, it results in people not being detained even though they've committed an offense," said Flannery.

On Sunday, neighbor Ronnie Haney saw it all, "it was a high-speed chase and they could have hurt somebody. They could have hit an old lady's car, a young person's car, and killed them."

Haney is now working to clear out his yard after the teens ran and hid in his neighbors' yards.

"So, people can't run and hide behind the brush and...just hide you know? That's why we're cleaning this neighborhood up right here," said Haney.

Garfield Heights Police allege the teens were involved in seven car thefts and three attempts days before the Aug. 11 arrest.

"There are a lot of inconsistencies within the system right now. Part of it is due to resources and capacity. Part of it due to sort of differences in how communities are treating juvenile offenses," said Flannery.